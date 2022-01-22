Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

