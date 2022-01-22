Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 35,700 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

