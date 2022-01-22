Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $71,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

