Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 19,701 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

Synopsys stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.90 and a 200-day moving average of $322.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

