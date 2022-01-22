Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 70,613 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,613 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.12 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

