Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $10.82 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares during the period. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

