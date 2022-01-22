Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $9,489,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $313.48 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.