Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Shares of GPL remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. 2,386,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,851. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

