Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.08

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.08 and traded as high as C$38.76. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$38.46, with a volume of 545,120 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GWO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.09.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.73%.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

