Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 58.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GPP stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 273.11% and a net margin of 50.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Plains Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Green Plains Partners worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

