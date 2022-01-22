Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.08

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.08 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 129.20 ($1.76). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.79), with a volume of 746,044 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNC. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 175 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.11) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.21).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.08. The firm has a market cap of £690.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($55,452.15).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

