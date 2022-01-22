Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,163 shares of company stock worth $645,294. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

