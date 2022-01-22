Guggenheim Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to “Neutral”

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.
NYSE:HE opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.
In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 287,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 261,821 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
