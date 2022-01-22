Guggenheim Upgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to “Neutral”

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 287,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 261,821 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

