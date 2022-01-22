Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.37. Guild shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

