H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.