Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,363 ($18.60). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,347 ($18.38), with a volume of 354,113 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.69) to GBX 1,650 ($22.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($20.17) to GBX 1,381 ($18.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,637 ($22.34).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

