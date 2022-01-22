Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSC. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

