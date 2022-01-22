Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €41.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.50 ($41.48).

JEN stock opened at €32.44 ($36.86) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52-week high of €37.80 ($42.95).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

