Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Hits $38.46 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00005212 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $38.46 million and $2.09 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.55 or 0.06872033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00310831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.36 or 0.00835633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00068603 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00429607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00254846 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,018,566 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

