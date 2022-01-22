HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

