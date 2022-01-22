HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$22.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.63.

Shares of FR opened at C$13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$12.74 and a one year high of C$30.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 78.36.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,057,330.55. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at C$724,500. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,821 shares of company stock valued at $245,680 and have sold 184,100 shares valued at $3,016,498.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

