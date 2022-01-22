HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $44,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

Shares of HCA opened at $237.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

