HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

