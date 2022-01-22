Head to Head Analysis: ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ImmunityBio and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A N/A -94.39% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -772.40% -187.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 19,590.59 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 33.85 -$53.16 million ($0.36) -3.42

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Risk & Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ImmunityBio and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.25%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

