Head to Head Comparison: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) vs. American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 1.11 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eviation Aircraft and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,282.11%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Virtual Cloud Technologies beats Eviation Aircraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

