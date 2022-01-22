Head to Head Comparison: U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) vs. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oak Valley Bancorp and U.S. Century Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Century Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

U.S. Century Bank has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Given U.S. Century Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Century Bank is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and U.S. Century Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 31.40% 13.02% 1.03% U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and U.S. Century Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.83 $13.69 million $2.14 8.18 U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Century Bank.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats U.S. Century Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

