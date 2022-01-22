Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.28% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 91,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 175,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,395. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $441.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

