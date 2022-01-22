Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFBK. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

