Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.61 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

