Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 77,434 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,434 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

