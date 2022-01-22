Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 7,761 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $89.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

