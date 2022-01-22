Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.08 Million Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.39% of Macatawa Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCBC stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $312.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

