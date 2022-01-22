Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

