Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HTLD opened at $15.72 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.