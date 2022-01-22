HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.58 ($85.88).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock opened at €63.00 ($71.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.08. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.