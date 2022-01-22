Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €2.64 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $803.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €0.81 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of €3.14 ($3.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

