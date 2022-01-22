Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,095 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $376,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 27.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.