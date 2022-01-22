Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $155.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

