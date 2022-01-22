Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.51% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $502.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.