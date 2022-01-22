Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,301 shares of company stock worth $85,980,240. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $218.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

