Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,602,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05.

