Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $966.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

