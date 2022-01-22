High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Get High Tide alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of HITI opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. High Tide has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $242.81 million and a PE ratio of -68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.