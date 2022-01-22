Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.85.

HNST stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Honest has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Honest news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

