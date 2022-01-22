HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $35.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.15.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,246,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,881. HP has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

