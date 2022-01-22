Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 16.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

