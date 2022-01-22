HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. HubSpot makes up 3.1% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $1,424,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.96.

Shares of HUBS traded down $22.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $667.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

