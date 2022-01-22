Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.70 ($71.25).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €52.74 ($59.93) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.