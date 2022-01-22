Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.70 ($71.25).

BOSS opened at €52.74 ($59.93) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.93.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

