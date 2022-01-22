Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Humanigen by 17,179.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humanigen by 81.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

