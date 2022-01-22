Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

IBDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $57.12.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

